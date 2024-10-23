Kiwis Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, and Tim Hogg, of Timaru, regained New Zealand’s ascendancy in a narrow victory in their latest test at the Waimate Spring Shears a fortnight ago.

However, Dalla claimed the fastest time, best pen points, and best points overall, and the blades teams are intact for a rematch this weekend.

The machine shearing and woolhandling teams have one survivor from the teams that won tests at the Golden Shears in Masterton in March, in Leon Samuels, of Roxburgh, who retained a place by winning the Golden Shears Open shearing final.

He is joined by PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit third placegetter Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, and New Zealand Merino Shears Open champion Chris Vickers, of Shag Point, coastal Otago.

New Zealand has a newly selected woolhandling combination of 2023 World Championship representative Ngaio Hanson, of Eketahuna, and former transtasman team member and 2019 World Teams Champion Pagan Rimene, of Alexandra.

The team is managed by a shearing judge, instructor, gear supplier representative, and small-block farmer Russell Knight, of Apiti, with Rose Puha, of Kimbolton, as the woolhandling judge.

South Canterbury blades shearer Tim Hogg in Western Australia checking the cutting is right for the weekend's transtasman tests in Katanning.

The Australian machine team is Daniel McIntyre, of Glen Innes, New South Wales, Nathan Meaney, of Kapunda, South Australia, and Josh Bone, of Nhill, Victoria, and the woolhandlers are Alexander Schoff, of Chinchilla, Queensland, and Marlene Whittle, of Maryborough, Victoria.

Of all those in the three tests, McIntyre is the most experienced with 17 tests consecutively since 2013, and victories for Australia in 14 of the 19 he has contested.

With time in Australia, during which Fagan reached an open final at Kojonup and Samuels won a quick shear, the New Zealand team is better prepared than most for the transtasman trip, with Vickers having the added benefit of working many seasons around Katanning and nearby Wagin.

Dobbs, with 12 consecutive transtasman tests to his name, and Hogg, with two tests in 2012, arrived in Western Australia on October 14.

Dobbs headed for friends with sheep on which to practice, while Hogg and former national representative Mike McConnell worked for a contractor around Katanning, both with the blades and handpiece.

The team will also have the chance to contest open events during the championships otherwise for state teams from throughout Australia.

Result of the transtasman blade shearing test at the Waimate Spring Shears on October 12, 2024:

Blades (four sheep): New Zealand 120.416 (Tony Dobbs 13m 30.84s, 59.042pts; Tim Hogg 14m 32.47s, 61.374pts) beat Australia 123.62pts (Johnathon Dalla 13m 28.3s, 53.915pts; Andrew Murray 15m 29.13s, 69.707pts.



