Scientists aim to enhance the 'human-ness' of infant formula

AgResearch scientist Dr Caroline Thum. Photo / Supplied

AgResearch scientists think they have identified a unique new way to make infant

formula more like breast milk.

The research would make formula better for babies, by using ingredients that could

enhance brain development and overall health, scientists say.

AgResearch said in a statement research into this next generation infant formula could create new opportunities for New Zealand's primary industries in a global market worth tens of billions of dollars annually.

AgResearch scientists Dr Simon Loveday and Dr Caroline Thum, along with collaborators from Massey and Monash Universities, are aiming to enhance the "human-ness" of infant formula produced from New Zealand ingredients.

They are carrying out the research with funding over three years, recently announced from the Government's 2021 Endeavour Fund.

The team had recently discovered a new natural source of nutritional oil that was "surprisingly similar" to the fat in breast milk, Thum said.

Scientists will combine this new nutritional oil with dairy phospholipids (a special kind

of fat) in response to recent evidence that this component of milk enhanced babies'

brain development, Thum said.

"Fortunately, phospholipids are abundant in buttermilk, which is a by-product of butter production."

Scientists will then test the next-generation formula ingredient in the laboratory, using

equipment that simulated the conditions inside a baby's digestive system, Thum said.

"This will tell us how well the new combination is digested, compared to conventional infant formula.

"We aim to show improved fat and calcium absorption, in addition to the positive effect of the phospholipids for brain development."

With the strong growth of global markets for infant formula and baby foods expected to continue, new products that provide a health advantage are in high demand, AgResearch said.

"This new funding will allow us to explore a new high-value opportunity for New Zealand's primary sector and contribute to New Zealand's global reputation as a source of naturally healthy foods," Loveday said.