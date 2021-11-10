Rising prices for all classes of livestock come with a warning - book processing space now

New-season store lambs are averaging $4.60/kg liveweight compared with $3.90/kg last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Farmers have a spring in their step as the processing price for all classes of livestock continues to rise in the lead-up to summer.

In fact, the killing prices have continued a steady climb over the past two months with the store market following suit across the board. New-season store lambs, for instance, are holding up well in the sale yards with a stronger-than-normal average price of $4.60/kg liveweight last week, compared with $3.90/kg last year.

Along with the welcome price hike, however, comes a warning to book processing space as the yuletide holiday season looms.

Independent Whanganui livestock agent, farmer, industry commentator, rural real estate agent and Horizons regional councillor David Cotton has issued his annual warning with only five weeks left before Christmas.

David Cotton

"Please get your livestock booked into plants early, there is not as much time between now and Christmas than you expect," Cotton warned.

"There is only five weeks left and don't think you can get them killed in the last week before Christmas.

"My understanding is that all meat plants are struggling to find the staff required to run the extra chains, so this could make things interesting when the peak of the killing seasons hits. Add to this the fact that we always seem to have a drought in one part of the country, which simply increases the killing space pressure.



"Once Covid hits our region and the meat plants - and it's when not if - what will that do to the killing capacity and how will the likes of China, who we seem to be heavily reliant on, react? Will China take product from plants hit by Covid?

"I'm not trying to be an alarmist, but I would suggest not being overstocked on the farm this season would be a good strategy as there could be a period that you can't get livestock off the farms as quickly as you may like."

The killing prices have continued to climb in all livestock classes over the past two months.

A comparison at a glance:

Nov 2021 Nov 2020

Lambs new season $9.60 Nov 2020 $7.10



Cattle Prime $6.50 Nov 2020 $5.40



Mutton $7 Nov 2020 $5.30



Cow $5 Nov 2020 $4