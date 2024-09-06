LeaderBrand chief executive Richard Burke will leave the role at the end of the year after more than 10 years at the helm.

Gisborne horticultural business LeaderBrand has announced Richard Burke will be leaving his chief executive role at the end of the year.

LeaderBrand chairwoman Susan Huria said Burke had been “an integral member of the LeaderBrand whānau” for more than 30 years.

“Across all aspects of the business, Richard has successfully led the valued customer relationships, team culture and company development. He has been pivotal in our change in direction from export to the domestic market, particularly driving our strategy around salads,” Huria said.

“He has been instrumental in acquisitions, joint ventures and the development and construction of our state-of-the-art processing plant, head office, and distribution centre as well as the development of our Future Farm’s greenhouse along [with] our partners Kanoa Regional Development and Investment Unit.”

Burke became chief executive more than 10 years ago when Murray McPhail left the daily running of the business, but he started as a tractor driver.