Invercargill shearer Nathan Stratford, pictured last March winning the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit. Photo / SSNZ

Two hopefuls are in good form for this week’s New Zealand Corriedale Open Shearing Championship at NZ Cup and Show Week in Christchurch, after wins at separate competitions on Saturday.

Marlborough shearer and contractor Angus Moore won at the Marlborough A and P Show and Southland gun Nathan Stratford won at the Get To The Point Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears in South Canterbury.

Both are former winners of the title at the Canterbury Shears and of the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, of which the Corriedale championship heats are the third round.

Moore retained the Marlborough title, claiming it for a third time, with victory by more than eight points over runner-up Lionel Taumata, of Gore.

Third place went to veteran Marlborough shearer Chris Jones.

However, it was a particularly close call for Stratford who was last to finish the four-man Pleasant Point final, just over half a minute after Rangiora shearer Hugh De Lacy, who shore the 11 sheep in 9min 54.12sec.

Stratford, claiming his fifth Pleasant Point title since 2001, did just enough with the quality to claim victory by only 0.15pts from Pleasant Point shearer Ant Frew, and just 0.75pts more from De Lacy, who had to settle for third place.

Timo Hicks, of Tapawera, showed further progression through the grades in taking the Marlborough senior title by 2.5pts from Seddon-based shearer Josh Quinn.

Rikki Power, from Gore, won the intermediate event, and Gus Crombie, of Blenheim, the junior title.

Meanwhile, at Pleasant Point, English shearer Alex Clapham claimed his second victory in a week, by winning the senior final by 2.49pts from runner-up Blake Crooks, of Timaru.

Jack Pringle, from Balclutha, won the intermediate final, and Emma Martin, of Gore, won the junior final.

Pleasant Point competition organiser John Walsh had to juggle the sheep numbers after a significant increase in entries.

This year there were 49 competitors, a far cry from the usual numbers of recent years, which were in the lower 30s.

As a consequence, sheep numbers were reduced in the open and senior finals and the Open Plate was dispensed with.

In comparison, there were only 18 entries across the four grades at the Marlborough A and P Show in Blenheim.

The Canterbury Shears, held in the Canterbury Livestock Auction Centre at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch, stages woolhandling events in three grades on Thursday and shearing in five grades on Friday.

These include the Golden Blades, which is also the fourth round of the Wools of New Zealand World Championships blade shearing team selection series.

On Saturday, the Central Hawke’s Bay A and P Show Shearing and Woolhandling Championships include the fourth round of the woolhandling team selection series.

Results from the Marlborough A and P Show Shears at Blenheim on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Open final (12 sheep): Angus Moore (Seddon) 11min 17.93sec, 43.38pts, 1; Lionel Taumata (Gore) 13min 44.15sec, 51.71pts, 2; Chris Jones (Blenheim) 15min 32.97sec, 56.07pts, 3; Lyall Windleburn (Rangiora) 13min 47.06dec, 63.19pts, 4.

Senior final (seven sheep): Timo Hicks (Tapawera) 10min 43.34sec, 45.31pts, 1; Josh Quinn (Seddon) 10min 36.1sec, 45.81pts, 2; Jock Fitzpatrick (Blenheim) 11min 37.09sec, 52.43pts, 3; Damian Bogle (Winton) 10min 9.91sec, 53.35pts, 4.

Intermediate final (four sheep): Rikki Power (Gore) 7min 37.53sec, 36.13pts, 1; Kimberley Maclean (Motueka) 9min 4.69sec, 41.73pts, 2; Tom O’Sullivan (-) 8min 3.06sec, 44.65pts, 3; Logan Styles (Blenheim) 6min 50.97sec, 61.8pts, 4.

Junior final (three sheep): Gus Crombie (Blenheim) 6min 20.19sec, 44.68pts, 1; Logan Kamura (Marton) 8min 46.66sec, 49.67pts, 2; Jimmy Peters (-) 9min 34.47sec, 69.39pts, 3.

Results from the Get to the Point Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Open final (11 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 10min 27.09sec, 35.17pts, 1; Ants Frew (Pleasant Point) 10min 10sec, 35.32pts, 2; Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 9min 54.12sec, 36.07pts, 3; Stacey Te Huia (Alexandra) 10min 6.66sec, 45.79pts, 4.

Senior final (five sheep): Alex Clapham (England) 5min 46.28sec, 21.91pts, 1; Blake Crooks (Timaru) 6min 3.97sec, 24.4pts, 2; Liam Norrie (Cheviot) 6min 10.28sec, 26.71pts, 3; Scott Cameron (Alexandra) 6min 23.62sec, 27.18pts, 4.

Intermediate final (four sheep): Jack Pringle (Balclutha) 6min 28sec, 28.4pts, 1; Dre Roberts (Gore) 6min 7.69sec, 30.88pts, 2; William Sinclair (Balclutha) 6min 33.6sec, 32.43pts, 3; Jesse Sullivan (Harihari) 6min 23.72sec, 32.44pts, 4.

Junior final (three sheep): Emma Martin (Gore) 6min 54.16sec, 24.04pts, 1; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 8min 3.5sec, 29.18pts, 2; Robyn Krause (Germany) 7min 37.5sec, 31.21pts, 3; Caleb Brooking (Gore) 6min 43.6sec, 38.18pts, 4.