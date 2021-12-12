Research aims to develop more resilient sauvignon blanc vines

Photo / 123rf

An $18.7 million programme is aiming to introduce genetic diversity to New Zealand's sauvignon blanc grapevines.

The Bragato Research Institute is partnering with New Zealand Winegrowers, more than 20 wine companies and the NZ Viticulture Nursery Association on the seven-year programme.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor the vines were based on one clone which presented some risk.

"Developing improved, commercially-available variants of this grape variety will also act as an industry insurance policy against future risks from pests, disease and changing markets.

"Sauvignon blanc comprises 87 per cent of our wine exports. This new $18.7 million grapevine improvement programme will introduce genetic diversity into our vines, and ensure they continue to thrive in New Zealand conditions."

O'Connor said many of the country's existing vines would need to be replaced in 10 to 15 years in order to avoid a loss in productivity.

"The new variants could also lead to new flavour and aroma profiles, resulting in exciting new styles of wine that will add further value to the sector."

The government is contributing $7.48 million through the Ministry for Primary Industries Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund.

