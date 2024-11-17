Advertisement
Register to join The Country at the Emerson’s Golf Open

The Country
Join The Country for the Emerson's Golf Open. Photo / Pexels / Kindel Media

It’s that time of the year again.

The Country has teamed up with Emerson’s Brewery to produce Jamie Mackay’s signature brew, the Mackaiser — and what better way to celebrate than nine holes with the man himself?

If you can make it to the iconic Otago Golf Club on Thursday, November 28, you should register your team for the Emerson’s Golf Open.

You and three golfing mates can enjoy a fun* nine-hole ambrose competition, hosted by Jamie Mackay and The Country team.

Team numbers are limited, so register yours in the form below today!

Here are a few terms and conditions

  • Teams have to make their own way to Otago Golf Club: 25 Balmacewen Road, Maori Hill, Dunedin — and their own way home.
  • Tee off at 2pm.
  • Registrations close Monday, November 25.
  • You need to be 18 years of age or over.
  • *We said fun but anyone who knows Mackay will realise he’s playing to win.
