Register to join The Country at the Emerson’s Golf Open

Join The Country for the Emerson's Golf Open. Photo / Pexels / Kindel Media

It’s that time of the year again.

The Country has teamed up with Emerson’s Brewery to produce Jamie Mackay’s signature brew, the Mackaiser — and what better way to celebrate than nine holes with the man himself?

If you can make it to the iconic Otago Golf Club on Thursday, November 28, you should register your team for the Emerson’s Golf Open.

You and three golfing mates can enjoy a fun* nine-hole ambrose competition, hosted by Jamie Mackay and The Country team.

Team numbers are limited, so register yours in the form below today!