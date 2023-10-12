Philippa Cameron's oaty caramel slice may, or may not, be "healthy". Photo / Supplied

Philippa Cameron's oaty caramel slice may, or may not, be "healthy". Photo / Supplied

Otematata Station’s cook and the woman behind What’s for Smoko has a series of go-to recipes for people short on time and energy.

Here, Pip shares one of her favourites with The Country.

Nothing beats a gorgeous caramel slice - except one that’s made in one pot!

This quick and easy recipe takes no time at all to whip up.

It doubles really easily too.

And the oats make this recipe healthy – right?

When I grew up my mum would make tan square most weeks when she filled the cake tins for school and work lunches.

This is a great variation on that tan slice mum would make from a recipe she found in a Southland Women’s Hockey Team fundraising cookbook.

Philippa Cameron’s one-pot oaty caramel slice

Philippa Cameron’s one-pot oaty caramel slice. Photo / Supplied

Equipment

Pot

Wooden spoon/danish dough whisk

Pudding spoon

Spatula

Ingredients

150 grams butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup flour

1½ tsp baking powder

1½ cups rolled oats

½ tsp salt

1 can caramel (395 grams)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a brownie tin (27x17cm).

I like to use silicon reusable liners or compostable baking paper - anything to help reduce my waste in the kitchen.

Place the butter and brown sugar into a pot.

Once it’s all melted and combined add flour, baking powder, rolled oats and salt.

Tip the mixture out into your lined tin – setting aside a quarter of the mixture for the topping.

Heat your tin of caramel (constantly stirring to avoid the caramel burning).

Stir until it becomes a smooth consistency.

Pour the caramel over your base and use the remaining mixture in your pot to sprinkle over the top.

Bake at 180 for 15-20 minutes (until the caramel bubbles and looks amazing).

How easy is that!

Enjoy x

Like the look of this recipe? Check out Philippa Cameron’s easy-to-prepare breakfast burritos.