Philippa Cameron's easy-to-prepare breakfast burrito. Photo / Philippa Cameron

Philippa Cameron knows all too well how busy life can get on-farm.

Cameron’s not only the cook at Otematata Station, providing smoko and lunches for the shepherds, but also an established author with two successful cookbooks under her belt and a bit of a smash hit on Instagram - all while running her website What’s for Smoko?

If that wasn’t enough, she was busy getting food organised for the station’s shearing muster when The Country’s Jamie Mackay caught up with her.

Cameron has a lot on her plate, so it’s not surprising she has a series of “go-to” recipes for people short on time and energy.

“I’m all about something warming and fueling,” she told Mackay.

Prepping and keeping it simple was also important, she said.

“As long as you can fill the bellies and fill the hearts ... then it doesn’t matter if it’s MasterChef worthy - as long as it’s going to fuel the workers.”

Here is one of Cameron’s favourite go-to breakfasts for busy people.

Philippa Cameron’s easy-to-prepare breakfast burritos

What’s better than a breakfast burrito? A whole packet in the freezer!

Grab a packet of six wraps and make yourself a pre-made pack of breakfast.

Simply spend the time to prepare all six wraps and wrap them in tinfoil before placing them back into the re-sealable wrap bag.

Grab one out each night to thaw, and simply toast the next morning by placing it in the sandwich press.

Ingredients

Wraps

Eggs

Potatoes

Spinach

Bacon, ham or sausage meat

Sriracha or HP sauce

Tinfoil

I don’t have a sandwich press!

Neither do I! I simply use my griddle on a hot element and use a weight to press the burrito down. Works a treat!

To prepare the burritos you will need to:

Firstly prepare the potatoes by chopping them into small pieces (chunks of 2cm) and season. Toss in oil and bake. These will take 10-15 minutes longer than the eggs – so make them first.

Bake the egg omelette in the oven. Use a pie dish to bake the omelet. Make sure to butter or oil your dish first so that the omelette can be cut and easily slid out.

While the potatoes and eggs are in the oven, start on the bacon. Chop finely and fry in a little oil. Take off the heat when it is coloured and crispy.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Philippa Cameron on The Country below:

Can I make my burrito gluten-free or dairy-free?

Yes of course you can.

Simply use a gluten-free wrap, which should be available at your local supermarket. And use a dairy-free milk alternative instead of cream.

How do I assemble the burrito?

Simply add your ingredients in layers and fold up into a snug burrito.

You don’t have to use the same ingredients as me. If you don’t like sriracha then replace it with HP sauce or tomato sauce (ketchup).

Wrap in tinfoil and place back into the wrap bag.

Choose a brand that has a re-sealable bag.

Place them into the freezer until you need them.

Simply take one out of the freezer at night.

Let it defrost overnight - Do not place your burrito wrapped in tinfoil into the microwave to defrost it! - and in the morning place into your sandwich press. Or in a hot fry pan or skillet and weigh it down with something to cook.