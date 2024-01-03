Beef mince with brisket lasagne with spinach and ricotta. Photo / Silver Fern Farms

Beef mince and lasagna go together like another Kiwi favourite - fish and chips - but this take adds a bit of flare to the traditional recipe.

Silver Fern Farms has selected the delicious cuts of brisket in this beef mince for its rich and full flavour.

Meat type

Beef

Preparation time

Over 20 minutes

Cooking time

31-60 minutes

Serves

3-4

Beef mince with brisket lasagne with spinach and ricotta

Ingredients

1 pack Silver Fern Farms Beef mince with Brisket

1 medium carrot, finely diced

½ large onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced, divided

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

300g frozen spinach, thawed and drained well

1 cup ricotta

100g parmesan, divided

1 egg, whisked to combine

300g dried lasagne noodles, parboiled for 4 mins

200g shredded mozzarella

¼ cup basil leaves

Method

Preheat oven to 200C.

Remove Silver Fern Farms Beef Mince with Brisket from the fridge and packaging and allow to bloom at room temperature for 10 mins.

Bring a large heavy-bottomed pot with oil to a medium-high heat.

Add carrot, onion and 2 garlic cloves, and cook until softened and starting to brown.

Add beef and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces until no longer pink, about 4 mins.

Add tomatoes, oregano and ½ cup water.

Lower heat to medium-low, season with salt and pepper and cook until slightly reduced and thickened, about 8 mins.

Remove from heat.

Mix remaining garlic, spinach, ricotta, 50g parmesan and egg in a medium bowl until well combined.

In a baking dish, place a cup of sauce on the bottom.

Layer on the pasta sheets, more sauce, ricotta mixture and mozzarella.

Continue until you’ve used everything up, finishing with mozzarella.

Sprinkle on the remaining parmesan and bake in the oven for 25-30 mins until golden brown and bubbling.

Serve topped with basil.