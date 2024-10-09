They also have a very sweet cottage which they run as boutique accommodation and established The Gullies Arts Residency in 2022.

Laura is also the Meat and Wool chairwoman of Manawatū-Rangitīkei Federated Farmers, and is newly elected to the Western North Island Beef and Lamb Farmer Council, so it’s all go!

They have two high-energy boys, Henry (7) and Ferg (nearly 4).

What’s the biggest challenge your industry is facing – right now, or into the future?

Right now it feels the biggest challenge is listening to conflicting messages and working out how to translate that to farmers who aren’t necessarily engaging as deeply (which is a challenge in itself!) but are visibly struggling with the current farming landscape.

How do we keep raising the standard of our farming in NZ in order to make 2030 export objectives, while also facing environmental expectations that are removing more and more land from food production?

How do we listen to words that describe our export customers as “discerning” while also hearing our major clients being accused of being greenwashers?

How do we welcome new people into our industry in order to future-proof it, when family farming succession issues are causing rifts and exits from industry are nigh-on an epidemic in Aotearoa?

What excites you about each day? What gets you up in the morning?

If I’m honest — and it’s perverse in a way — but navigating the above with a sense of optimism.

Gritty, meaty, teethy conversations. Listening to others who are trying to make sense. Working together.

Thinking laterally, because there is enough scientific and logical thinking in the Ag world, and life is not always black and white.

Finding other professionals who get the need to publicly thrash out ideas in order to progress.

Backing the underdog, cheerleading for those who are much smarter and much more able than me, but don’t feel confident.

A privilege afforded to me is that as farming is our core business, I can make time to volunteer for Federated Farmers, which to me, means I can eyeball those who make decisions on our behalf (and get paid for it): from the Beehive to the meat processor to local councillors, to help bring a farmer voice to the table.

What is your wish for agriculture?

I heard a great soundbite the other day: “AI is the worst now that it will ever be”.

To me, this means we are in a fantastic position to nail efficiencies, show some real leadership globally with premium food production and innovation and continue to strive to strike a balance between protecting our environment and producing food.

AI will really empower the average farmer ... if the average farmer is ready to engage.

But it also means we will lose critical thinking if we’re not careful.

There’s already a risk that people farm by spreadsheet too heavily. So my wish is that we continue to focus on being brave with our EQ.

Humans will ruin humanity if we don’t do a better job of growing up a little.

My “bit idealist, but gosh just imagine” wish is to see a private-public collab between Pamū and Foodstuffs.

What are you most proud of?

My family. My body that brought our sons into this world. My husband’s bravery in farming. Artists. My strength post-deep grief. This country. The Black Caps.

Vulnerability that leads to triumph. Getting Surfing for Farmers established on a very non-surfing stretch of coast. Stephen and Sarah for Surfing for Farmers.

Society, for striving to understand mental health better.

My wine cellar.

Relentlessly backing Stephen Donald to the detriment of my social credibility and then feeling extremely validated come 2011.

Winning the EBOP Regional Calf Club Child Judging Trophy in 1993.

Hugging people who bloody well need it and seeing them grin widely.

Usually Southlanders.

What does our landscape mean to you?

I am very early in my discovery and learning around kaupapa and tikanga Māori, but what I do know now is how privileged I was to live in the Eastern Bay of Plenty where Pūtauaki maunga (Mt Edgecumbe), Whakaari/White Island and Moutohorā/Whale Island were my north stars as I navigated life within and beyond the Rangitaiki plains, and how, without realising it, the stories I learned of Princess Wairaka, the planting of native trees at the Awaiti wetland and at Thornton beach, and the overnight stays our primary school were invited to attend at Rangitihi marae, gave me the kind of foundation for appreciating the landscape that many Pākehā have not been as lucky to have.

The ocean is incredibly important to me as well. I am an East Coast girl through and through.

It’s hard in the depths of a Rangitīkei winter, especially to be away from the Thornton and Ohope coastlines!

But our farm, at its highest point can afford views of Taranaki Maunga, Kāpiti Island and Ruapehu.

At its lowest points, we are in the thick of native bush and surrounded by birdsong, or we are in paddocks that grow grass, crop and animals which gives our boys a wonderful lifestyle, puts meals on tables all around the world and money in our pockets to contribute to community.

The landscape is ingrained.



