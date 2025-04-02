The remaining land is a mix of exotic and native trees, including significant areas of untouched or regenerating native bush.

Pedersen continues the family’s dedication to balancing environmental stewardship with profitability, illustrated by efforts to protect and enhance waterways through fencing, expanded riparian setbacks, and even relocating the main race to improve stream health.

Land restoration has also been a priority, with vulnerable areas retired and more than 30,000 trees planted in the past five years.

Awards judges were particularly impressed by Pedersen’s deep understanding of livestock movement and his proactive approach to adapting infrastructure and forest and land management practices to improve waterway protection.

Animal welfare is a top priority, with animal breeds carefully matched to the farm’s challenging topography, supported by a herd-breeding policy focused on animal health and liveweight.

Judges commended Pedersen’s strong understanding of cow health and production metrics and his effective use of industry tools to guide decision-making.

Enhancing water quality is at the heart of every management decision on the farm, reflecting Pedersen’s strong understanding of how on-farm actions impact downstream ecosystems.

He isn’t waiting for regulations – he wants to do the right thing for the environment - a commitment that delivered tangible results.

This is illustrated by the farm’s participation in a Niwa water quality monitoring initiative, which confirmed excellent stream health, highlighted by the presence of freshwater mussels and koura.

Judges said Pedersen’s inspiring approach to farming reflected his understanding of how his actions impact the environment, farm productivity and the wider community.

From an early stage, he and his parents identified key factors for improving water quality and biodiversity, setting an inspiring example.

Judges were particularly impressed by Pedersen’s appreciation for his parents and wider network, recognising their role in expanding his knowledge and enhancing farm management.

Judges were excited by Pedersen’s journey, noting the broad scope and high quality of the initiatives implemented across the farm.

Pedersen will join the supreme winners from 10 other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the NZ Farm Environment Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Pedersen also won the following awards:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Waikato Regional Council Water Protection Award

Other Waikato Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Roger and Judith Hunt, Horsham Downs

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Hill Labs Agri-Science Award

Robert Teal — Bruntwood Gardens, Cambridge

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

NZFET Innovation Award

Tim Orlando-Reep — Manawanui Stock Trading Co, Manawanui

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

Waikato River Authority Catchment Improvement Award

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted Taiea te Taiao as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

This ambitious ecological corridor in the Waipā District aims to reconnect two significant maunga (mountains) through a thriving native landscape.

Established in 2021, the initiative builds on 18 years of riparian restoration by the Lower Mangapiko Streamcare Group, using a “stepping stones” approach to restore key cultural sites and strategically located areas.

To date, more than 250,000 native plants have been planted, alongside extensive wetland restoration and 22km of waterway fencing, supported by robust pest and weed control efforts.

Around 60 landowners are actively involved, with governance led by a 10-member team and significant local engagement in events, education, trapping and restoration activities.