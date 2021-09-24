Rabobank Best of The Country - September 25, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris launched the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition. Make sure you nominate your favourite song and you could win a share of $5000!

Damien O'Connor:

Had the Minister of Agriculture been hoisted by his own petard, as he admitted he only took two support staff to the UK on his FTA mission, as opposed to James Shaw's rugby team!

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist reckoned she's "not gonna take it" when it came to the Government's mandated farm plans.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive launched our Farm Tracks promotion with a classic from the Rolling Stones plus we looked at the bank's new graduate programme encouraging our best and brightest into the primary sector.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader and country's most popular centre-right politician had a crack at the government's Covid response and James Shaw's controversial trip to Glasgow for the Climate Change talkfest.

Geoff Spark:

This Canterbury farmer is a champion for rural mental health provider Farmstrong. He talked about how the relationship began through sport and how his farming operation handled the crippling financial and mental blow of M.bovis.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur said James Shaw needed to go to Glasgow and he needed to go in to bat for New Zealand farmers!

