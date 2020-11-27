Rabobank Best of The Country - November 28, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with animal proteins analyst Blake Holgate to find out about a potential drop in red meat prices, according to a Rabobank report.

This week's top interviews were:

Rob Davison:

We caught up with the long-standing head of Beef + Lamb NZ's Economic Season who won the Outstanding Contribution award at the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards this week.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics had a crack at millennials and the allocation of Covid-19 recovery money.

Jacinda Ardern:

We asked the Prime Minister if she was now the PM of the Provinces after a rural red tsunami swept her to power, and following on from her conciliatory and inclusive address to the Primary Industries Summit on Tuesday.

Bruce Wills:

The QEII Chair talked about how Dick and Jillian Jardine, owners of Remarkables Station, intended to gift the ownership of 900 ha of the property to QEII, to be held in perpetuity, ensuring the significant landscape and biodiversity on the property was protected on behalf of all New Zealanders.

Blake Holgate:

Reduced global demand for higher-value beef and lamb cuts in the year ahead will see New Zealand farmgate prices for beef and sheepmeat drop from the record highs experienced over recent seasons, according to a new Rabobank report.

Rachel Stewart:

The former farmer, former Federated Farmer and former Herald columnist took Jacinda to task over the declaration of a Climate Emergency.

Listen below: