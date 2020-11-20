Rabobank Best of The Country - November 21, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, for a chat about the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction result.

This week's top interviews were:

Todd Muller:

For his first time back on radio since his high-profile breakdown, we talked mental health, trade and missing out on the agriculture portfolio with National's new trade spokesperson.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs had been thinking while, quite literally, running around the hills of her farm chasing sheep.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri talked about the benefits of the RCEP Free Trade Agreement and why investors were now looking favourably at the primary sector.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst cast her eye over a good GDT auction result but aired some caution over the exchange rate, saying it had not been at this level since the first quarter of 2019. Plus, we put the bite on her to up the bank's forecast milk price.

Judith Collins:

National's leader reflected on Pike River, ten years on from the tragic day, and she defended her Shadow Cabinet reshuffle and, in particular, Andrew Bayly.

