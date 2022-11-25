Rabobank Best of The Country: November 26, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to find out more about the bank’s submission on pricing agricultural emissions

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade debates the voting age, whether He Waka Eke Noa submissions will be ignored just like Three Waters’s submissions (or is that now Five Waters?) and whether his posing in the pines was an ill-advised photo-op?

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank summarises the bank’s submission on pricing agricultural emissions and says the latest government proposals would unduly penalise farmers and the communities in which they live and work.

Jane Smith:

The outspoken North Otago farmer reckons the industry-good farming bodies are looking to re-write the “prenup” after the relationship with the Government has soured and gone from “open marriage to a 70s swingers party”.

Winston Peters:

New Zealand’s longest-serving politician has his say on the voting age, whether Three Water is now Five Waters or even Six Waters, carbon tax, and working with David Seymour.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie:

We wrap the highly successful first season of Nadia’s Farm, ask if there’ll be a second, and celebrate the launch of a new fragrance (made from sheep dags) with all the proceeds going to the Rural Support Trust.

Listen below: