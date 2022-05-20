Rabobank Best of The Country: May 21, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Michael Every - a Singapore-based Global Strategist for Rabobank about whether there's an end in sight for either the Russia/Ukraine war or China's zero-Covid policy.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Climate Change Minister comments on yesterday's "historic" release of the Government's first Emissions Reduction Plan and says the agricultural sector risks being shunned by discerning offshore buyers if it doesn't lower its GHG emissions profile.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of Dairy NZ responds to Minister Shaw's comments and says there is a clear pathway for lowering emissions but it "won't be an easy nut to crack".

Karin Kos:

Yesterday was World Bee Day and the chief executive of Apiculture NZ reminded us that every third spoonful of food depends on pollination and bees are our major pollinators. But are they an endangered species, their very existence being threatened by chemical sprays such as glyphosate?

Michael Every:

He's one of The Country's most popular and controversial correspondents - a Singapore-based Global Strategist for Rabobank. Today we ask if there's an end in sight for the Russian/Ukraine War, whether there's an end in sight for the Chinese zero-covid policy and associated lockdowns and he tells us why the food business is a good one to be in.

Jim Hopkins:

We salute a rural raconteur for his "Martin Luther King Jnr moment" on St Patrick's day, plus today he has Labour and the Greens firmly in his sights.

Listen below: