Rabobank Best of The Country: June 3, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with North Otago farmer Jane Smith, to find out whether she was a “Methane Bandit”.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

We tracked down the Minister of Agriculture on the ground in Gisborne talking to farmers and growers. Were they chewing his ear? And what could the Government do about record on-farm inflation?

Steve Nichol:

We caught up with one of the recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy and Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2023. Steve Nichol won, along with his wife Kellie, and their farm manager Grant Bezett.

Todd McClay:

National’s agriculture spokesman commented on the potential demise of He Waka Eke Noa, and the prospect of a fertiliser tax. Plus, we asked him how good our FTA with the UK was.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, took a break from drafting cattle in the yards to discuss the “Methane Messiah” and whether she was a “Methane Bandit” on her sheep and beef farm.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister commented on the prospect of a fertiliser tax to replace a “mind-bogglingly complex” He Waka Eke Noa.

