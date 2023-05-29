Steven and Kellie Nichol are the 2023 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing. Photo / Supplied / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Steven and Kellie Nichol are the 2023 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing. Photo / Supplied / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Steven and Kellie Nichol of Auldamor in Otago have been announced as the 2023 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

The Nichols, along with farm manager Grant Bezett, received the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the National Sustainability Showcase at Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington on Friday evening.

The event celebrates each of the ten Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners from across the country and is hosted by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust.

Auldamor is primarily a sheep breeding and finishing operation, with additional cattle grazing, and carbon and production forestry.

The 1498-ha property is located at Clarks Junction, Otago. The Nichol family has been farming in the area since 1871, and as a result, have a strong connection to the land and consider improvements and guardianship a priority.

In 2007, the Nichols leased 976ha from Steven’s parents and purchased it outright in 2010. In 2019, the farming operation was extended, with an additional 522ha neighbouring lease block.

During their tenure, the couple has continually strived to improve, develop, expand and adapt the farming business.

The team runs 4500 ewes, 1500 hoggets and 80 rams, and graze an average of 290 mixed-age beef cows each year. Stock performance and profitability have been continually improved by adapting farming systems and emphasising on-farm measuring and monitoring.

The Nichols focused on improving the farm’s subdivision and infrastructure, with several initiatives to improve soil health, including a no-till drilling programme.

This has led to improved pasture resilience, better yields, and improved stock performance and animal health.

Auldamor farm manager Grant Bezett (left), and Kellie and Steven Nichol, have been named as the 2023 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing. Photo / Supplied / New Zealand Farm Environment Trust

The property’s biodiversity is enhanced through the planting of shelterbelts and forestry stands, along with significant fencing of native shrubland and waterways.

Steven is extensively involved with the local community catchment group and is one of several local farmers participating in a greenhouse gas mitigation project primarily focused on reducing gross methane emissions.

Early on in their farming journey, he realised he didn’t need to operate in isolation, and gathered a group of mentors and industry experts to ensure the success of their farming operation.

Listen to Jamie Mackay’s interview with Steve Nichol on The Country below:

The Nichols have elected to live off-farm, but are close by and keep in constant contact with their farm manager. This approach has helped them develop a strong business model and successfully achieve a wide range of goals.

The regional judges commended the Nichols’ high level of knowledge about all aspects of their farm, their farming business and their guardianship of it, noting that – along with farm manager Grant Bezett – they make a great team, with many complementary skillsets.

Chair of the National Judging Panel, Dianne Kidd said the Nichols would be excellent Ambassadors for the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and were “worthy recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy”.

“They articulated clear, intelligent and insightful responses to our questions demonstrating an ability to communicate often complex ideas and issues in an easy-to-understand manner,” Kidd said.

“Combined with their on-farm judging experience we know they can and will ‘walk the talk’.”

The National Judging Panel also commended the Nichols for their “passion for farming with a holistic approach, bringing off-farm skills into the business.”

More about the Ballance Farm Environment Awards

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing.

The regional awards events were held across the country in March and April, with the Supreme Winner from each of the ten regions involved in the awards going through another round of judging to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become the 2023 National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.