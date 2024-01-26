Rabobank Best of The Country: January 27, 2024

Photo / Warren Buckland

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior market strategist Ben Picton, to find out more about New Zealand’s latest December quarter inflation numbers.

The week's top interviews were:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister had his say on race relations, the prospect of a civil war, the Greens, inflation and interest rates, and the US election.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s senior market strategist commented on New Zealand’s latest December quarter inflation numbers (4.7 per cent down from 5.6 per cent from the September quarter) and what this might mean for the OCR and mortgage interest rates.

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talked about Trump and tariffs, the prospect of an FTA with India, and whether the Nats were going to hang their coalition partner David Seymour out to dry over his Bill on the Treaty principles.

Damien O’Connor:

This week we found the former Minister of Agriculture and Trade on his trail bike at Molesworth Station, New Zealand’s largest farm, and it was not long before shots were fired! We debated whether the government should be in the business of farming and whether former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was supportive of an FTA with India. Plus, we reflected on Dick Tayler’s great run 50 years on.

Claire Taylor:

We were joined in the studio by a UK Nuffield Scholar who was in New Zealand on her study tour looking at rural storytelling. She grew up on a small beef farm on the West Coast of Scotland and had worked for the BBC and Scottish Farmer for over a decade. She talked about meeting with Groundswell NZ.

