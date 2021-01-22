Rabobank Best of The Country - January 23, 2021

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics fired a shot at Vegans, telling them to get on their bikes, and she defended the controversial use of palm kernel.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra commented on a great GDT auction overnight (up 4.8 per cent, WMP +2.2 per cent, SMP +7 per cent) and he reluctantly accepted a comparison to Kane "Steady the Ship" Williamson.

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture NZ commented on a "once-in-a-lifetime" storm that cut a swathe through the Nelson region on Boxing Day. It caused multi-million dollar losses for apple, pear, kiwifruit, berry, hop and vegetable growers.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based Chinese correspondent commented on the economy, Covid, cherries and venison.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst dug deeper into the reasons why commodity prices surged in the first two GDT auctions of the 2021 calendar year.

Mike Petersen:

Petersen is a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer, as well as a former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ and a former NZ Special Agricultural Trade Envoy. We passed our sympathies on to his trade envoy successor and looked at the effect Biden and Brexit will have on world trade.

