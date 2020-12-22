Rabobank's Todd Charteris wraps up a challenging year

Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by Rabobank.

New Zealand's agricultural sector's response to Covid-19 this year has been "outstanding," Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris says.

"It gives you a lot of confidence, in terms of facing future challenges," Charteris told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

One of those future challenges would be transporting products overseas, Charteris said.

"What's going on in Europe, and certainly the northern hemisphere more generally, just continues to interrupt supply chains. I know there's real challenges with containers and access to products - both in to the country and out of the country."

The horticulture sector had been a stand out in 2020 for Charteris, especially for dealing with restrictions during the harvest season.

Listen below:

Meanwhile, dairy continued to see an increase in demand from Asia which was positive, Charteris said.

Rabobank staff had also adapted to the changes brought on by Covid-19 this year, and Charteris said they had "done a great job."