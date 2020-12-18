Rabobank Best of The Country - December 19, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, who finally shed her nickname "The Grinch" as the bank upped its forecast milk price.

This week's top interviews were:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs gave us her good, bad and ugly nominations for 2020. She also told us why this year was brought to you by the letter W.

Emma Higgins:

The Rabobank senior dairy analyst shed her Jamie Mackay-appointed nickname "The Grinch" as the bank ups its forecast milk price.

Jim Hopkins:

This wee the rural raconteur took a shot at under-fire Speaker Trevor Mallard and named his 2020 Ag Person of the Year.

Judith Collins:

National's leader looked back on a turbulent 2020 and admitted her ascension to the top job was a hospital pass. We also took the opportunity to condemn Trevor Mallard for his cowardly behavior.

Doug Avery and Shane McManaway:

Thursday's panel featured the Resilient Farmer and the former chief executive of Allflex who is also a Wairarapa farmer and hospital builder!

Don Carson:

In an annual tradition dating back 25 years, one of our most long-standing correspondents named his 2020 Ag Person of the Year. Plus we found time to talk about wool, Charles Upham and Chuck Yeager.

Listen below: