Rabobank Best of The Country - January 22, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Rabobank's senior agriculture analyst Emma Higgins about the reasons behind the positive GDT auction.

This week's top interviews were:

Andrew Olsen:

The chief executive of Rural Contractors NZ said the industry hadn't seen any of the extra workers promised by the Government in December 2021 and he predicted they won't arrive until at least the end of March this year.



Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive celebrated an impressive GDT auction result, where overnight prices jumped 4.6 per cent across the board, with a 5.6 per cent increase in whole milk powder and a 5 per cent jump in skim milk powder.



Sirma Karapeeva:

The chief executive of the Meat Industry Association talked about MIQ spaces and the challenges facing the red meat sector, including a shortage of halal butchers.



Jared Manihera:

The PGG Wrightson Otago wool representative is also the organiser of the Shear 4 Blair 24hr Shearathon which will raise money for the Southland Charity Hospital this Waitangi weekend.



Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior agriculture analyst took a deeper look at this week's GDT auction and the reasons behind such a positive result.



Lynda Coppersmith:

The chief executive of New Zealand Young Farmers said the competition continued to "roll with the punches" under ever-changing Covid conditions. She also gave us an update on how things are shaping up so far.

Listen below: