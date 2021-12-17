Rabobank Best of The Country - December 18, 2021

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to find out about the final Rural Confidence Survey for 2021.

This week's top interviews were:

Winston Peters:

We asked the NZ First leader about carbon farming, Three Waters, Christopher Luxon and what the world will look like in 12 months.

Jane Smith:

The outspoken North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist came up with her (now) annual Smasher Smith Awards. And she took no prisoners.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive commented on the bank's fourth and final Rural Confidence Survey for 2021. And despite the unchanged overall reading, there were significant shifts in farmer sentiment within the key sector groups, with dairy farmers now significantly more positive about the agri-economy and dry stock farmers and horticulturalists significantly more pessimistic.

Kerry Worsnop:

The Gisborne District Councillor and East Coast farmer responded to agriculture minister Damien O'Connor on behalf of her region, as more sheep and beef farms are converted to forestry/carbon farming.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers commented on the floods in Feilding and why carbon farming was just kicking the can down the road.

Christopher Luxon:

National's new leader talked humour in the House, Three Waters, carbon farming and who he'd have in his team from the government.

