Rabobank Best of The Country - February 5, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank senior analyst Emma Higgins about the Agribusiness Outlook 2022 report.
This week's top interviews were:
Stuart Nash:
The Forestry Minister gave us his take on carbon farming with Right tree, right place, right reasons - changes underway in farm forestry.
Farmer Tom Martin:
We caught up with our UK correspondent upon his return from two regenerative agriculture conferences in the US (Louisville and Wichita). Plus, we talked about Boris and Covid.
Don Carson:
A spat has developed between Federated Farmers and the Forest Owners Association over carbon farming. We asked a man who had worked for both organisations to mediate.
Emma Higgins:
The senior analyst and co-author of the Rabobank Agribusiness Outlook 2022 report was predicting a sixth consecutive year of general profitability for the country's ag sector. However, Higgins warned that while we're experiencing record returns, headwinds were gathering strength.
Graeme Williams:
This East Coast farmer is leading the charge against carbon foresters taking over some of our best pastoral farmland.
