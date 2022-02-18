Rabobank Best of The Country - February 19, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development, Blake Holgate, to talk about a tidal wave of regulations coming the way of farmers.

This week's top interviews were:

Kane Brisco:

We kicked off our Get Farmstrong Fit on The Country promotion with a Taranaki Dairy farmer who reckoned a lot of farmers carried strains and niggles that made the job harder than it needed to be. He's on a mission to change that and make farming easier on the body.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist is starring in an upcoming Sunday programme on carbon farming. Plus, she said the television crew was gob-smacked about the wall of regulation facing farmers.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent talked us through how to farm through Covid, why the Ottawa truckers' blockade had widespread support and why he reckoned Biden was going soft on Putin.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development discussed the current regulatory environment and a tidal wave of regulations coming the way of farmers.

Jim Hopkins:

Does the protest movement in Wellington have a fair argument over mandates? We asked an old protester!

Bernadette Hunt:

Federated Farmers' Southland vice president, and outspoken critic of the Government's unworkable regulatory reforms, talked of some of the challenges facing farmers and the rural sector as Covid begins to spread in our community.

