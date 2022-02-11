Rabobank Best of The Country - February 12, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris to chat about the Surfing for Farmers initiative.

This week's top interviews were:

Matt Chisholm:

The celebrity freelance television journalist and hobby farmer spent his long Waitangi weekend doing his bit in a 24-hour shearing marathon to raise money for the Southland Charity Hospital.

Winston Peters:

We tracked down the NZ First leader who was, unsurprisingly, not keen to talk about polls, Christopher Luxon or Jacinda Ardern. He was, however, not short of an opinion when it came to where the Government's got wrong around Covid.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics said record prices being paid to farmers do not automatically translate to record profits. She also said the likes of anti-farming crusaders such as Greenpeace need to be careful what they wish for.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive talked about the bank's "Surfing for Farmers" mental health initiative, the chance to win a woollen surfboard, the new Rabobank Graduate programme and why he was shearing rams on New Year's Eve.

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader had his say on the anti-mandate protest getting out of control, why he was now attacking the Government on inflation rather than the Covid response and will there be a backdown on Three Waters?

