Rabobank Best of The Country: December 16, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior ag analyst, Emma Higgins, to find out more about the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey.

The week's top interviews were:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade talked about getting his feet under his new ministerial desk, the 100-day plan, and the heavy lifting ahead for 2024 in his portfolio. Plus, we looked at getting on a plane to India, reinstating the live animal export trade and whether he was enjoying Winston’s War on Woke.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent on protecting top farmland from housing (and golf courses), winter farming conditions, Rishi Sunak and the Christmas No. 1.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based correspondent talked about a country of climatic extremes and a slow economy, and he handed out his awards for New Zealand companies on he ground in China.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior ag analyst commented on the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey - hot off the press - which saw farmer confidence rebounding strongly from a record low, driven by improved dairy farmer sentiment.

Winston Peters:

The Acting Prime Minister on being King for a day, his the War on Woke and his battle with a “bigoted, leftie shill”, and why getting to India was so important for New Zealand farmers.

Listen below: