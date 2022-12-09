Rabobank Best of The Country: December 10, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank‘s Head of Sustainable Business Development Blake Holgate to learn more about his new podcast series.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

While we awaited TVNZ political poll, the Act Party leader commented on Winston, the TVNZ/RNZ merger and retrenching the entrenchment around Three Waters.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We chatted to our UK farming correspondent for the final time in 2022, provided England doesn’t win the Football World Cup.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist comments on why every kid should go to Fieldays and why New Zealand is so dependent on the primary sector.

John Wright:

A New Zealand cricketing great (and part-time musician) pays tribute to his late uncle, Sir Allan Wright, a great servant to New Zealand farming.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank’s Head of Sustainable Business Development previews his new series of podcasts around sustainability, the first featuring global Rabobank superstar Lara Yocarini, who vowed the Rabobank client function at Fieldays.

