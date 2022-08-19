Rabobank Best of The Country, August 20, 2022

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst Emma Higgins, to find out more about the latest GDT auction result.

The week's top interviews were:

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader vehemently defends the age of eligibility for National super, sings the praises of the Prince of the Provinces, Shane Jones, and speculates on who's behind the Sam Uffindell leak.

Emma Higgins:

We drill down further into the GDT auction result (down 2.9 per cent, WMP -3.5 per cent. SMP +0.1 per cent) and ask Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst whether red meat is now a better bet than dairy.

Chris Russell:

The climate change theme continues as our long-standing Australian correspondent ponders whether we "can have our cake and 'heat' it too?"

Professor Keith Woodford:

A former Lincoln University academic says, worryingly, nothing matches carbon-farming economics on sheep and beef land. This is after spending two days last week at the NZ Carbon Forestry Conference in Rotorua.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur doesn't spare the "Rod" when it comes to Dr Carr, the chair of the Climate Change Commission. He also has a swipe at the double standards surrounding food production and tourism when it comes to fighting climate change.

