Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation president Nigel Allsopp said the award recognised the animals’ dedication, and their human handlers and caregivers, who played an important role in nurturing and training the “extraordinary animal heroes”.

“Although the award was intended for a single, service animal, as both Yardley and Chuck served side by side in Afghanistan, it was appropriate to award them both at the same time.”

In late 2012, Yardley and Chuck were the first New Zealand Defence Force explosive detector dogs to be deployed overseas to Afghanistan in the Bamiyan province, to assist the New Zealand Provincial Reconstruction Team.

Their job was to detect hidden explosives.

They worked diligently carrying out searches of routes vehicles would pass through, compounds, buildings, vehicles and people.

If one of the dogs found an explosive, they would “indicate” this by sitting beside it.

Yardley and Chuck were particularly unique being a labrador and springer spaniel and not the expected usual breed of big, dominant German shepherds.

“Little did everyone know just how much heart and drive these two dogs would have,” their handler Regan Blogg, a former Corporal in the NZ Army, said.

Yardley the labrador had a relaxed and easy-going attitude.

Yardley was known for his relaxed, easy-going attitude and love of company.

Chuck was the more energetic of the two and was sometimes called a “little pocket rocket” within the contingent.

He would search by darting and skidding everywhere, sometimes overshooting a scent, where he would have to hit the brakes, roll, and scoot back around. .

They were different in personality but the best of buddies.

Chuck, the springer spaniel, aka "Little pocket rocket".

Sadly, after several years in retirement, both dogs recently died, Yardley in April 2023 and Chuck in August 2024.

They will be honoured by members of the New Zealand Defence Force including the New Zealand Defence Force military working dog units at the National Army Museum’s service on February 24.

Several service dogs from these units will attend, including an explosive detector, infantry support, and two Air Force patrol dogs.

Waiouru Museum marketing and visitor experience manager Nicola Bennett said it was a privilege to host the inaugural awards presentation.

“There’s no more fitting day than Purple Poppy Day when we pay tribute and honour the sacrifice of all military animals,” she said.

“We will make sure we celebrate Yardley and Chuck, two dogs who gave loyal and brave service to this country.

“Their contribution will not be forgotten”.

For more information visit www.armymuseum.co.nz.

Supplied: National Army Museum Te Mata Toa