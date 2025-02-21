Explosive detector dogs Yardley (left) and Chuck during their time in Afghanistan.
Purple Poppy Day honours and remembers the animals that served during wartime.Horses charging through gunfire, carrier pigeons delivering critical messages, dogs detecting explosives – these remarkable animals were not just companions, but comrades who changed the course of history. More than eight million animals died in World War I alone. The purple poppy symbolises these brave animals – commemorating the unsung heroes who served alongside our soldiers. Wearing a purple poppy honours their bravery, their loyalty, and contribution to human conflicts.
Two explosive detector dogs who kept Kiwi soldiers safe in Afghanistan are being recognised this Purple Poppy Day at the National Army Museum in Waiouru.
Dogs Yardley and Chuck will posthumously receive the inaugural New Zealand Animal Distinguished Service Award at the Waiouru Museum’s War Animal Memorial Service at 11am on Monday, February 24.
The award, established by the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation, recognises outstanding actions, deeds or service of individual animals to the community.
This is the first time it has been awarded in New Zealand.
Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation president Nigel Allsopp said the award recognised the animals’ dedication, and their human handlers and caregivers, who played an important role in nurturing and training the “extraordinary animal heroes”.
“Although the award was intended for a single, service animal, as both Yardley and Chuck served side by side in Afghanistan, it was appropriate to award them both at the same time.”
In late 2012, Yardley and Chuck were the first New Zealand Defence Force explosive detector dogs to be deployed overseas to Afghanistan in the Bamiyan province, to assist the New Zealand Provincial Reconstruction Team.