Psychologist Nigel Latta to talk to rural communities about stress

Nigel Latta (center, grey jacket) with representatives from different Central Taranaki services.

A popular New Zealand author and psychologist is visiting central Taranaki to talk to the rural community.

Nigel Latta's Rural Community Tour features six free shows around the region.

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust (CTSCT) safety officer Di Gleeson says Nigel will talk about how to handle stress, with a focus on Covid-19.

"Nigel will be talking about how to find calmness in the disruption of Covid-19."

Di says the aim of the tour, organised by CTSCT and Taranaki Rural Support Trust, is being accessible to the rural community.

"Last year Nigel had one show in Stratford. This year we wanted to have a focus on the rural community. By having the shows at different locations and times we are making it more accessible for rural people."

Di says Nigel is a great speaker.

"He's really good to listen to. He interacts with the audience really well."

She says while the event is free people need to secure tickets from a website.

"Each show has a limit of 100 people as we wanted smaller audiences for the shows. This is to make it a more personal experience."

■ For tickets visit eventbrite.co.nz. The six shows take place this Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday October 21: Rawhitiroa Hall 10.30am, Midhirst Hall 1pm and Kaponga Rugby Club 7.30pm. Thursday October 22: 10.30am Cardiff Hall, 1pm Strathmore Golf Club, 7.30pm Whangamomona Hall.