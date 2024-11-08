Further details have since been given, with Environment Southland biosecurity pest animals team leader Dave Burgess saying the governance group planned to meet before the end of the year to make decisions.

“Until then, we do not know what the future of Predator Free Southland will look like.

“Financial factors have impacted the project’s progress.”

Burgess said the decision to pause the programme was made in July.

DoC Murihiku operations manager John McCarroll said initial funding for the project had come from Jobs for Nature, partner agencies and the Lotteries Board.

Though further funding had been possible, Predator Free Southland was unable to match a required one-for-one funding ratio, he said.

“Without the funding for a landscape-wide project, the team has been focusing on community group support.”

The initiative came about after conversations with the community about a predator-free Bluff concept in 2018.

A governance group was formed to create a plan, with key stakeholders signing on in 2020-21.

A project co-ordinator was then employed to collaborate between community groups and agencies in the region and create an action plan on co-funding.

Halting the programme would not affect Predator Free Rakiura, a programme that began in 2019 to rid Stewart Island/Rakiura of pests.

In May, an update for that initiative provided several key focuses for the next 12 months, including finalising and progressing plans, delivering a research programme with Manaaki Whenua and working with Ngāi Tahu on aspirations for the island.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air



