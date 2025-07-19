Advertisement
Pōrangahau’s Birch Hill Station: ‘Amy’s Forest’ protected by QEII covenant and fencing

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Amy's Forest is a 24ha native forest block on Birch Hill Station in Pōrangahau, Central Hawkes Bay. Photo / Ben Tosswill

Birch Hill Station is a 1300ha (3200 acres), family-owned sheep and beef farm in Pōrangahau, Central Hawke’s Bay, run by Ben and Libby Tosswill and family.

Ben’s parents, Bruce and Julie, farmed here for almost 40 years, transforming it from mostly scrub and gorse into a beautiful sheep and

