“Pine trees and other conifers have been around a lot longer than humans, so we wonder if they have had much longer to form, or co-evolved, microbiome associations.

“Microbiomes may be even more important to trees than they are to us.”

Armstrong examined the microbiomes on pine pollen from different Pinus radiata trees across Canterbury, using environmental DNA-based methods,

Over two consecutive pollen seasons, researchers found a highly consistent presence of bacterial and fungal microbiomes on pine pollen.

The fact the same microbial species were present on pollen from different trees, and are stable over consecutive years, indicates this pollen microbiome is conserved and may be important for the plant.

“Metabolomic analysis showed that amino acids and sugars on the pollen surface may help maintain this microbiome,” Armstrong said.

Scion scientist Lottie Armstrong collecting pollen from Pinus radiata trees. Photo / Stephen Parker

This revelation means that when pollen moves from tree to tree, it’s not just transporting the male genetic material – it’s also carrying a microbiome and all the microbial genome.

“Microbiomes are essentially hitchhiking on pollen to move from tree to tree,” Armstrong said.

“It’s a great evolutionary tool for microbes, allowing them to be transmitted into the wider forest, or to play a role in fertilisation, germination or the health and fitness of the next generation of trees.”

This discovery could open up new opportunities for researchers in health-related fields, particularly those involved in allergy research.

Pinus radiata pollen grains on the surface of a catkin, or the male pollen cone. Photo / Scion

“In other plant species, some of the allergenic effects of pollen are influenced by the microbiome,” Armstrong said.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have a low-allergy microbiome on our pine trees so that those sensitive to pine pollen might get some relief?

“This could be a useful breeding target for the next generation of pine trees.”

While this aspect of the research is still unexplored, the potential implications are far-reaching.

The findings suggest that by understanding and possibly manipulating the microbiomes of trees, researchers could not only improve forest health and resilience but also help mitigate some of the allergenic effects of pollen on humans.

“This is just the beginning,” Wakelin said.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know, but what we’ve discovered here sets the stage for exciting future research.

“Understanding how trees and their microbiomes interact will not only benefit forestry but may also have broader environmental and public health impacts.”



