NZPork has marked its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

NZPork has marked its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

New Zealand pig farmers are stepping up to help Kiwi families doing it tough by supporting the donation of thousands of pork meals to food banks and community organisations across the country.

NZPork, which represents New Zealand pig farmers, will mark its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

NZPork has purchased the mince from the 50 pigs, costing more than $7000 and totalling around 600kg or almost 3500 servings, on behalf of the charity.

Chief executive Brent Kleiss said the organisation was pleased to mark the milestone.

“Like many New Zealanders, our farmers have been inspired by the great work of Meat the Need and they wanted to play their part to help people in need.