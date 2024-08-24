Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Pig farmers donate pork to Kiwis doing it tough through Meat the Need

The Country
2 mins to read
NZPork has marked its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

NZPork has marked its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

New Zealand pig farmers are stepping up to help Kiwi families doing it tough by supporting the donation of thousands of pork meals to food banks and community organisations across the country.

NZPork, which represents New Zealand pig farmers, will mark its 50th anniversary by donating meat from 50 pigs to the farmer-led charity Meat the Need.

NZPork has purchased the mince from the 50 pigs, costing more than $7000 and totalling around 600kg or almost 3500 servings, on behalf of the charity.

Chief executive Brent Kleiss said the organisation was pleased to mark the milestone.

“Like many New Zealanders, our farmers have been inspired by the great work of Meat the Need and they wanted to play their part to help people in need.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In addition to the donation, NZPork is working with Meat the Need to establish a system where pig farmers can donate directly.

“Farmers will be able to notify their processor that they want to donate,” Kleiss said.

“Meat the Need will then receive the amount donated by the farmers ... then use that money to provide more protein to families that need it.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meat the Need general manager Zellara Holden said

it was tough for many communities with the cost of living rising and job losses.

Meat the Need general manager Zellara Holden and NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss.
Meat the Need general manager Zellara Holden and NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss.

“The generosity of NZPork is going to make a great impact on many who are unable to afford good nutritious protein to fuel their minds and bodies.”

Holden encouraged any farmers considering donating to get involved.

“Please know that together we are making a difference to nourish New Zealanders.”


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country