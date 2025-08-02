The expansion of the timber industry further influenced bridge construction.

As timber milling operations grew, there was a need to transport logs to the main railway lines.

Some bridges were often designed to carry limited loads, sometimes only accommodating a single row of livestock or a solitary horse, reflecting the transportation demands and resource constraints of the time, as seen in a 1932 article from the NZ Herald below.

Access to farm land

Bridges across stream

Construction in the north

[By Telegraph—own correspondent]

New Zealand Herald, July 29, 1932

Dargaville, Thursday

Two suspension bridges have been erected over the Mangakahia Stream by contractors for the Public Works Department.

The last to be completed is at Nukutawhiti, on Mr. T. N. Blake’s property, about 35 miles from Dargaville.

It will give access to a block of good farming land.

The bridge is swung between hardwood towers, 40ft. in height, carried on suspension cables 5in. circumference, with a breaking strain of 87 tons on each.

In times of flood, stock can readily be moved across the river, which has been known to rise 35ft. in four hours.

The bridges have been designed to carry one horse or one cow, or sheep in single file.

Narrow bridges

A lorry stuck.

Had to be jacked out.

Northern Advocate, February 9, 1934

The Wharekohe settlers have met with no success in trying to persuade either the Public Works or the County Council to widen the bridges to a suitable width for farm implements.

Recently, the Springhead cream carrier, Mr P. Kenwood, used a larger lorry than usual, and it stuck in a bridge.

After an hour’s work with jacks the lorry was pushed through, with no more damage than a broken main leaf of one of the springs.

This lorry is not now brought round this way, as time is money when cream is being transported, and springs are not cheap.

The other bridge is an inch or two wider, and the lorry got through, but left some paint on the side rails.

Bridges inadequate for farm machinery

Northern Advocate February 8, 1949

Many bridges in the Whangarei County do not readily permit the passage of farm machinery such as rakes, tedders, hay presses and manure distributors.

This was reported at a meeting of the Ruakaka branch of the Federated Farmers last night.

Members of the branch felt that the existing situation must, in time, react to the detriment of modern farm practices.

Farmers in the Takahiwai area had found it necessary to remove handrails from bridges before harvesting machinery could be taken into the settlement.

Totara, matai, and rimu

Maoris sell timber near Taumaranui

Rotorua Morning Post, December 7, 1951

Tokaanu, Thurs.

About 5000 acres of totara, matai and rimu at Kakahi, near Taumarunui, have been sold by its Tuwharetoa owners to Mr. P. D. Smith, a sawmiller, of Taumarunui.

To take the timber to the Main Trunk railway, bridges will have to be built across the Whakapapa and Upper Wanganui Rivers.

These bridges will at the same time provide access to thousands of acres of good Maori lands, which will be fully developed and ultimately settled by Maori farm units, as will the adjacent Puketapu and Hohotaka lands within the Tuwharetoa tribal zone.

The milling will also provide much employment.

The price to be paid for this timber will be a handsome return to the Maori owners, who intend to spend the money on houses and farm units.

Much of the timber is high quality, suitable for making plywoods.

- Source: Papers Past