Animal welfare week

New Zealand Herald, July 26, 1926

Sir,—Welfare week in New Zealand has begun.

May I be allowed to suggest to the organisers of this valuable work that they endeavour to have more water troughs placed at the top, or thereabouts, of the steep hills in this city?

Considering the loads horses have to carry up some of the very steep hills, I am amazed that their needs have not been more fully studied.

Auckland prides herself on her progression; well, it is now up to the city to prove that it is not behind in its forethought for the dumb creatures who serve it faithfully.

C.H.S. Plumley.

Correspondence

Water troughs for cattle

Te Awamutu Courier, March 28, 1945

Sir,—l notice that a number of contributors to your correspondence columns advocate provision of drinking troughs for cattle and other animals at various spots on the public highway particularly necessary for cattle being driven to and from the Oparau sales, as sometimes the unfortunate creatures have to do without water for days, as natural drinking places are somewhat scarce in that neighbourhood; yet there are places along the ridge road where good water from springs could be led into troughs conveniently placed at which all animals travelling the road might slake their thirst.

In the retentive earth about Oparau, also, it is very easy to obtain well water, which could be pumped at little cost into the necessary troughs.

—I am, etc.,

ANIMAL LOVER.

Readers Write ...

Water for animals

Northern Advocate, April 1, 1948

It was with great interest that I read your article regarding “Water for cattle at Saleyards.”

This should embrace railway yards also, where animal stock is yarded prior to railing and where there is a great need for drinking troughs.

Mr Steed is to be commended for his outspoken comment, but why not approach the Whangarei branch of the SPCA which for years has been trying to get drinking troughs on the roadsides, as well as saleyards and railway yards?

A drinking trough holding 400 gallons is to be placed on the Waipu Road at Mata.

A large-hearted farmer has given a piece of his land for this purpose and will keep the trough full of his own water supply.

Part of the material also has been given gratis.

If ½d in every £1 paid for stock sold was sent to the SPCA Water-trough Fund, the buyer and seller paying ¼d each, troughs could be set where they would be of most use.

Animals would then arrive at their destinations in a better condition and, not being dehydrated, would realise better prices.

Is not this suggestion worth trying?

Contrary to the general opinion the SPCA does not receive any support from the N.Z. Government.

It is kept going by a few kind people who love animals.

They must have public cooperation and help in their efforts to help those who cannot speak for themselves.

— “ANIMAL LOVER.”

Wanted— Drinking troughs for cats

Hawke’s Bay Herald-Tribune, November 24, 1949

The Melbourne Cat Protection Society wants drinking troughs for cats in the city.

The society has written to the Lord Mayor, asking for the troughs.

The society is worried because there is no place with clean water for cats to drink.

“The same, of course, applies to dogs,” the letter states.

“But fortunately, there are not many of these nowadays.”

The society asks whether it would be possible to have small troughs “erected here and there in unobtrusive places.”

Councillor Disney, the Lord Mayor, said that he had forwarded the letter to the appropriate committee of the council, but declined to name the committee.

Some comments from interested authorities: —

Chairman of the Public Works Committee, Councillor G. F. Pedersen: “I suppose the request will come under our committee but, really, the whole thing’s too fantastic for words.”

Councillor R. B. C. Campbell: “If you could put acid baths there for them it would be more to the point.”

Councillor E. L. Jones: “Why not have milk bars instead of water baths.

- Source: Papers Past