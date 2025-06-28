Reasons Sought for Increase in Number of Fatalities from Tractor Accidents

Central Hawke’s Bay Press, April 4, 1949

WELLINGTON, This Day.

Reasons for the increasing numbers of fatalities resulting from accidents with farm tractors are being sought by the action committee of Federated Farmers.

They want to know what caused each accident, what type of tractor was involved, and if its design could be altered in any way to make it safer.

In 1942 eight people were killed as a result of accidents with tractors; and all other types of farm machinery and vehicles.

In 1943, 13 were killed; in 1944, 14; in 1945, 11; in 1946, 16; and in 1947, 12.

So far this year there have been five inquests into deaths resulting from tractor accidents.

Balanced against these figures are the increasing numbers of tractors in use.

The 9639 in the country in 1939 grew to 13,967 in 1942, and to 23,423 last year.

From a close study of coroners’ reports it was hoped to find factors which might have contributed to the accidents, said Mr R. G. Buekleton, of Federated Farmers.

“We are particularly anxious that none of them should result from faults in design which could be rectified.”

Working sometimes up to 14 hours, farmers became tired at the end of day and drove more or less automatically.

It was during that period that a man could involve himself in an accident almost before he had had time to realise what had happened.

Another factor possibly contributing to some accidents was that farmers were bringing into production many steep areas which had not previously been worked.

His organisation took a very serious view of the accidents, especially as the labour shortage often dictated that anyone they could get had often to be “pressed” into service driving a tractor.

In those circumstances it was extremely important that the machines should be made as safe as possible.

Farm tractor accidents

Ignorance Blamed In Most Cases

Rotorua Morning Post, June 2, 1950

Palmerston N., Thursday.

Why are there so many accidents with tractors on farms?

Mr M. W. Cross, farm machinery expert of Massey College, thinks it is because many farmers are either careless or ignorant of the correct manner of handling their machines.

In an address to the annual conference of sheep farmers at Palmerston North, he said that many accidents could be avoided if it were remembered that a tractor’s intelligence was that of its operator.

Tractor firms should show more interest in the ability of the purchaser to operate and maintain his machine instead of abandoning him to his fate as was too often the case.

The purchaser should be given sound practical instruction on the maintenance of the machine, including minor overhauls, and on its proper operation.

The instruction should not be in the showroom but on the farmer’s own property, driving through congested gateways, up and down gullies and along sidlings.

To do this tractor salesmen would need instruction.

It was done in some cases but could, and should, be extended to include all cases.

11 Fatalities With Farm Tractors in 3½ Months of 1952

Rotorua Morning Post, June 2, 1952

Farm tractors were responsible for 12 deaths in New Zealand during 1951, but in only the first 3 ½ months of this year the Department of Agriculture recorded 11 fatalities directly attributable to farm tractors and another three caused by accidents with which tractors were associated but for which they were not directly responsible.

This situation can be explained in part by the greater number of tractors at work and by the development of steep, shrub-covered hillsides in the drive to increase production, but the department considers that these two factors alone cannot fully explain such a startling increase in the number of fatal accidents.

One of the most vivid displays at the Waikato Show is one which has as its purpose the promotion of safety in handling farm tractors.

Plasticine models and lead men make up a series of miniatures which cannot fail to make an impression on those who drive tractors.

