Women’s Institute

What it is.

Pahiatua Herald, October 18, 1928

The Women’s Institute is a country women’s movement, members of which meet at least once a month to discuss matters of interest to them all.

The underlying aims of the Institute are homemaking, co-operation, and citizenship.

The movement originated in Canada in 1897 and developed rapidly.

It was brought into Great Britain in 1915 and there are now in the country centres of England and Wales over 4000 Women’s Institutes with a proportional number in Scotland.

In February 1921 an institute was established in Rissington, in Hawke’s Bay.

There are now upwards of 50 Women’s Institutes in New Zealand, extending over the length and breadth of the Islands.

The federations have been formed for mutual benefit and to promote the extension of a great movement, which has now amply proved that it is eminently adapted to the needs and interests of country members.

Each institute includes a membership of all the women in its district, and is based on sound democratic principles, the committee being elected by ballot and a uniform small subscription being levied.

The programmes include lectures demonstrations, subjects for study and the teaching and practice of handicrafts.

Women’s Institute

Aramoho and Makirikiri

Wanganui Chronicle, January 30, 1931

Women’s Institutes, which are rapidly spreading throughout the world, were first started in Canada in 1897.

The movement was brought to Great Britain in 1915.

There are now in the country centres of England, 5,000 Women’s Institutes and in Scotland 2,000.

In 1921, an Institute was established in a small country district in Hawke’s Bay, and now there are upwards of 200 Women’s Institutes in New Zealand.

Very successful meetings have been held in Westmere and Patea recently, and on Wednesday evening a good attendance of ladies from Aramoho and Makirikiri assembled at St. Lawrence’s Hall to form an Institute.

Miss Agnes Stops, who is organising the good work, was the speaker for the evening, and great interest was shown in the exhibition of handcrafts, on which Miss Stops gave a most interesting address.

Institutes in New Zealand link up with their namesakes in England and where possible, an Institute with the same town name and ideas are exchanged.

Country women are learning to cure skins from which to make gloves, moccasins, and other articles, and schools for learning the various handcrafts have been held in various centres.

At the close of Miss Stops’ address it was decided to form an Institute at Aramoho and call it the Aramoho and Makirikiri Institute.

Mrs Rooke was made president, Mrs Howard vice-president, and Mrs A. Adams secretary.

It was decided to hold the meetings every second Friday in the month and to be held alternately at Aramoho and Makirikiri.

Mrs Rooke, who came from England, brought along a piece of work that she had done in her village Institute and which won a gold medal.

The meeting closed with a hearty vote of thanks to Miss Stops for the assistance, and for giving such a helpful and instructive address.

Maori Women’s Institute

First in King Country

Te Awamutu Courier, May 28, 1937

An event which is significant of the progress of the Women’s Institute movement, was the inaugural meeting of the first Maori Women’s Institute in the King Country, at the residence of Mrs B. Amohanga on the afternoon of May 19th, at Hangatiki.

An attendance of 14 keenly interested ladies, who listened attentively as Mrs Bidwell, chief organiser of the King Country Federation, discoursed on the aims and objects of the Women’s Institute movement, were all later enrolled as foundation members.

After the election of the following committee: Mrs Bidwell, president, Mrs Amohanga, vice-president; Mrs W. Nikora, hon. secretary and treasurer; Mrs M. Rangi, Mrs Stafford, and Mrs Kite, Mrs Rangi kindly consented to give a demonstration, and to teach the art of kono-making, at the first general meeting.

A dainty tea was then served, bringing to a close a most enjoyable afternoon.

- Source: Papers Past