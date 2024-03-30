Rabbit control has been an issue for Kiwi farmers for many years. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Rabbit control has been an issue for Kiwi farmers for many years. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Country takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

The Easter Bunny only comes once a year.

However, in rural New Zealand rabbits are common as a pest, not only at Easter but all year round.

This was also the case in the 1930s and 1940s when organised eradication of the pests, such as rabbit shoots, was common.

Whether by shooting, poisoning or by introducing a disease, the culling of rabbits is a hot topic in rural NZ.

This was also the case in 1934 when things got quite heated between New Plymouth bunny hunters and the chair of the Kiwitahi Rabbit Board.

While the rabbit infestation was a serious issue, there was still time to make light of the subject, as published in the NZ Herald below.

Catching a Rabbit

New Zealand Herald, October 1, 1938

“What is the best way to catch a rabbit? Stoop down behind a bush and make a noise like a turnip.”

Many rabbits shot

New Zealand Herald, April 7, 1934

A party of five New Plymouth residents shot 700 rabbits in the Kiwitahi district, near Morrinsville, during the Easter holidays.

A year ago the same party shot 400 rabbits in the same locality.

They were surprised at the number of rabbits they saw this year.

Rabbit shooting

Sir,— A news item in Saturday’s Herald records that 700 rabbits were shot by a party of New Plymouth residents in the Kiwitahi district during Easter.

I cannot allow such a report to go unchallenged.

Anyone who is not familiar with our locality would, after reading the account, think that the district, was a rabbit-infested one of the worst order, which would be absolutely wrong.

The pest has been practically wiped out of Kiwitahi proper, and by the way they have been accounted for during the last few months with fumigating, poisoning, and by being dug out, there should be few left for next year.

The Kiwitahi Rabbit Board controls about 37,000 acres (about 15,000 ha), which includes Kiwitahi, and has had regulations gazetted forbidding the shooting of rabbits within its area while the present poisoning campaign is in progress.

The board has been in existence eight months and its policy of destroying rabbits with the co-operation of its 140 ratepayers under the supervision of its inspector has met with the approval of practically all the ratepayers.

If your report refers to any part of the area controlled by the board I have no hesitation, in saying that it is far from correct.

F. N. Smith, Chairman, Kiwitahi Rabbit Board.

- Source: Papers Past