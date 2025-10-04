Early potato growing

Northern Advocate, November 5, 1927

Any movement calculated to promote among young people an interest in agriculture is to be commended.

The prosperity of New Zealand depends to a very large extent upon the development of primary production, and this development, in turn, depends on the scientific knowledge of the farmers of the future.

The early potato competition held in connection with northern schools is admirable.

The result of this year’s competition, which has just been published in the “Northern Advocate,” shows that large entries were representative of the Otamatea, Hobson, Whangarei and Bay of Islands counties.

This indicates that interest in potato growing has become widespread in the north as an outcome of the competition, and that, as a consequence, there is growing up a large number of children possessed of variable agricultural knowledge.

The inauguration of this competition is due to the generosity of the Whangarei A. and P. Society.

This organisation, by providing liberal prize-money, and in other ways fostering interest in early potato growing, has gone far to justify its existence.

It is pleasurable to note, in passing; the success achieved by schools in the Whangarei district against schools in recognised early potato districts.

We tender our congratulations to the Whangarei A. and P. Society and to the schools represented by the competitors.

Effects of the frost

On Hawke’s Bay’s potato crop.

Daily Telegraph (Napier), December 11, 1930

A member of a well-known Hawke’s Bay firm of seedsmen, who has just completed a series of visits to the potato-growing areas of Hawke’s Bay, expressed the opinion to me yesterday that the recent frosts would have a decided effect upon the local potato markets in the immediate future.

Late potato crops have been badly cut in some cases, and the supply will be far more limited than usual this year in consequence.

The earlier crops were not, of course, affected, so that the tightening in supply will not be felt until after January next, but the opinion was expressed by the authority concerned that the local market would be affected to the extent of a cutting down of supplies by 50 per cent.

Potato crops in Southern Hawke’s Bay have suffered similarly from frosts in that area, as also have beans, pumpkins, kumaras and marrows.

Mixed yields

Potato crops in Hawke’s Bay

Effect of dry season

Daily Telegraph (Napier), December 13, 1932

Early potato yields in Hawke’s Bay this season have shown a wide range of variation, from really light crops to those which have given every satisfaction to the grower.

The dry season has doubtless had some effect in lightening some of the crops.

The liming of areas intended for potato growing has, despite some views that are held to the contrary, proved of real benefit in numbers of cases about the Hawke’s Bay flats this season, and there is no doubt at all that the use of lime on potato land lessens, in some degree at least, the danger of disease.

Rangitikei Potato Crops Fair This Season

Wanganui Chronicle, March 11, 1948

(O.C.) Marton, March 10.

Describing Rangitikei’s potato crops as fair this season, a Marton merchant stated that from five to six tons to the acre were being obtained.

Potato moth, slugs, and wire worm, however, were causing damage to some crops in the district and instances had been reported of from a ton to a ton and a-half of potatoes having been left in the ground after digging, being deemed unfit for marketing.

The continuation of the transport order against Rangitikei potatoes is limiting digging, as growers under contract can only dig those potatoes inspected by a special inspecting committee.

Where the committee is satisfied the potatoes would deteriorate through lying in the ground, a digging permit is issued.

Several hundred acres have been dug on permit, but these have comprised February contract crops only.

- Source: Papers Past