Money in pheasants?
Few requirements for raising.
Hawke’s Bay Tribune, January 24, 1928
Under the headling, “Is There Money in Pheasants?” the New Zealand Smallholder gives pictures of a New Zealand pheasant farm, where a lady raised 400 pheasants last season from the eggs of twelve hen pheasants, and sold them to acclimatisation societies and others at nearly £1 each.
The hatching season is from October to Christmas, when the year’s quota of about 50 eggs ceases.
Eggs for hatching are purchasable at a shilling each, and a barndoor hen can cover 15 quite easily.
The baby pheasants thrive on a simple dietary somewhat like that of ordinary chickens, but their favourite titbit is a handful of gentles, vulgarly known as maggots, for the production of which pheasant specialists have a secret process.
Apart from the sporting pheasants, which the week-ender shoots on eight—if he can—there are rare and beautiful species which are said to be worth per pair from £lO to £l5 of anyone’s money.
These include the gorgeous Golden and Silver Amherst, the strutful Reeves, the Argus that has a tail 6ft long, and the big Kaleeges.
The raising of pheasants appears to be an ideal new responsibility for suburban section owners, and their chief requirements are merely a small aviary in a vacant corner and “grain, greenery, clean water, dust bath, grit, and grubs.”
The pheasant breeding season, in preparation for next year’s shooting, has begun earlier than usual this year, both in the wild state and at the Wellington Acclimatisation Society’s game farm at Paraparaumu.
Hen pheasants are already laying and brooding and it is expected that the season will be a prolific one.
The Game Committee chairman, Mr. C. E. Aldridge, reported to a meeting of the council that four incubators full of eggs were in the process of hatching, and the chickens were expected to emerge early next month.
This was very much earlier than had ever before been the case.
Mr. Aldridge drew attention to the rearing of mallard duck for liberation at present being carried out at the game farm.