Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Pastures Past: Crutching through the years - pay rises, power cuts and a fatal accident

Kem Ormond
Features writer·The Country·
5 mins to read

Just over one penny per sheep was seen as a fair price for crutching in 1917. Photo / Michael Craig

Just over one penny per sheep was seen as a fair price for crutching in 1917. Photo / Michael Craig

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

From union-led pay negotiations in 1917 to a tragic accident in 1941 and power rationing in 1947, crutching sheep has never been just another farm job.

Those crutching flocks often faced poor conditions with little to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save