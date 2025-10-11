The price for crutching

Hawke’s Bay Tribune, April 3, 1917

[To the editor]

Sir,—In your last night’s “locals” the following appeared:—“Sheep-farmers in Hawke’s Bay are now paying 7/ 6 per hundred for crutching sheep, three years ago the price was 2/6, and it is understood the men are now demanding a further increase.”

Now, if this statement were correct, it means the men would be asking (or as you state demand) an increase of 200 per cent., which would appear to be rather over the odds.

Now, Sir, I will give you the correct position: Three years ago the price for crutching was 3/ 6 and 4/- and tucker per 100; that is, owing to no real understanding among the men, each team of crutchers got the best price they could from their bosses.

As most of the crutching is done by Maoris, they put it this way, the good boss pays four bob, the tight boss 3/6.

Now, to-day the men realize it is as necessary for them to have a union as it is for their bosses to have an association, and their union’s price for crutching this year is 6/- and tucker, or about one penny per sheep and an increase of fifty to sixty per cent, on what was paid three years ago, which price, 3/6 and 4/-, was only satisfactory to one class, and that class was the owners.

We maintain 6/- is a fair price, and not an exploiting one, as some people would tell you.

In 60 to 70 per cent, of the shearing sheds a team of crutchers gets from three to eight days’ work in each shed, in many instances, little or no accommodation, and, during crutching time, say six weeks, each team has to go to from seven to ten sheds and besides much lost time, has had to put up with much discomfort and many inconveniences.

Surely this expert labour is worth good wages.

—I am. etc., J. C. LEAN, Organiser Shearers’ Union.

Hastings, 3/4/17.

Butted by a sheep

Accident while Crutching

Man dies almost immediately

Wanganui Chronicle, May 20, 1941

(O.C) Marton, May 19.

A returned soldier, Mr. Charles Frederick Voss, single, aged 52 years, of Bulls, died when crutching sheep at Mr. H. P. Brightwell’s woolshed, Bulls-Turakina Road, Marton, this afternoon.

It appears that Mr Voss, while crutching, was butted in the head by a sheep.

He collapsed and died almost immediately.

The fatality occurred at about one o’clock.

An inquest was opened before the district coroner, Mr. A. J. B. Sicely, and adjourned sine die to Bulls, after evidence of identification had been taken.

Crutching power

Farm concession

Rotational scheme

Consumers’ obligation

Gisborne Herald, April 30, 1947

In order to meet the special requirements of sheepfarmers during the next few weeks, the P.B. Electric Power Board has arranged, at the request of the provincial council of Federated Farmers, to provide an uninterrupted supply of current for crutching operations on farms.

The concession is subject to the condition that consumers in the areas affected make the most stringent efforts to conserve power in all ways, and observe strictly the terms upon which the special supply is to be made available.

Continuous supply will be available during daylight periods only on a rotation basis which will allow farmers on the various feeder lines to get their crutching done with a minimum loss of time.

Provision is made for exceptional weather circumstances which may hamper the crutching operations in any given area but in general, the farmers will be required to adhere to the terms of the offer.

A statement by the Federated Farmers reports that after fully considering the position it was decided that each circuit area served by electric power should be allowed one week in which to complete its crutching, during which week the power would be available during the whole of the customary working hours.

In the event of wet weather delaying crutching, an extension of time would be given up to three days provided the person affected advised the representative on his circuit.

The order of priority of the different circuits was decided by ballot, and members were advised that the dates named in the advertisement would be the date of commencement on each circuit named irrespective of whether or not an extension of time had been granted on any prior circuit.

Representatives’ names were advertised in this issue, and members were required to make themselves familiar with the details of the scheme in order to make the necessary arrangements with their gangs.

