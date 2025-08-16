Advertisement
Pastures Past: Breaking in the land for farming

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

Breaking in the land in the 19th century set the stage for modern farming. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day.

In 19th-century New Zealand, land was increasingly cleared, cultivated, and developed for farming.

Māori had been cultivating land for centuries before European arrival, growing kūmara and other crops.

By the mid-1800s, Māori agriculture had expanded

