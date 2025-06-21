“Farmers are generally conversant with most of the terms used, but there are times when a certain description slips the memory.”

So read on and learn the common terms from wool and wool classing.

It’s the Woollen ABC!

A Woollen A.B.C.

Trade Terms in Classing

The Commoner words

Hawke’s Bay Tribune, November 9, 1934

The wool growing industry, like most other branches of farming, has a terminology all its own.

Farmers are generally conversant with most of the terms used, but there are times when a certain description slips the memory.

Appended are some of the more common terms used in connection with wool and wool classing.

Bale: A package of wool over 160lb. Average weight in New Zealand, 350lbs.

Bellies: Wool shorn from the belly of the sheep.

Break: A weak place in the wool fibres.

Burry wool: Wool containing burrs, seeds, etc.

Britch wool: Wool off the britch of a sheep.

Cast lot: A line of oddments in a clip. It is usually binned.

Character: Special Qualities in wool, according to breed, crimp, length, size of staple, etc.

Combing wool: Capable of being combed. Merino, 1½ins.; crossbred, 2½ins.

Clothing wool: Wool too short for combing.

Comeback: Fine wool of unusual length.

Condition: Amount of grease and yolk contained in wool.

Cotted wool: Fleeces in which the wool has become felted or entangled, owing to stoppage of the yolk flow.

Crutchings: Wool shorn off crutch and around the thighs. Usually dirty.

Crimp: Natural curl or waviness in wool.

Dead wool: Wool removed from dead sheep.

Dingy wool: Dull and discoloured wool, due to light or heavy condition.

Density: The number of fibres grown on a certain area—per square inch.

Fribs: Short locky pieces, second cuts badly stained or coloured.

Frizzy wool: Wool lacking character.

Greasy wool: Wool in its raw condition.

Gummy wool: Scoured wool containing a large quantity of yolk.

Interlotting: Selling wool together of the same class on account of different owners.

Hogget fleece: First fleece of full year’s growth, off sheep unshorn as lambs.

Kemp: Short, straight, white and brittle hairy fibres.

Line fleece: Fleece between two grades of wool.

Lofty wool: Wool with much life and character.

Mushy wool: Badly weathered and lacking character.

Open wool: Wool on the sheep’s back with no density.

Pieces: Wool removed from fleece during skirting.

Pulled wool: Taken from a skin by fellmongers, without lime or acid.

Quality: Diameter of fibre or count.

Re-classed: Mixed wools sent to store and reclassed by brokers.

Roped wool: Wool tangled during scouring.

Scoured wool: Wool after washing and removal of grease, etc.

Slipe wool: Unscoured wool removed from skins with chemicals.

Skin wool: Scoured slipe wool.

Star lot: Less than four bales.

Tender wool: Deficient in strength throughout the staple.

- Source: Papers Past