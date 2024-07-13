He believed reestablishing the clubs could not only help New Zealanders but also those around the world recover from the war.









Y.F.C. Revival

Strong Plea Made

Stimulate Production

Gisborne Herald, September 4, 1945

“Now that peace has been declared and young farmers on service are coming back to farming pursuits, the time has arrived for a concerted revival of the Young Farmers’ Club movement throughout New Zealand. We can, and must, bring it back to its progressive pre-war state,” declared Mr. V. P. Boot, fields instructor to the Agricultural Department, during an address in Gisborne last night.

“One has only to read the daily newspapers to realise that very few countries in the world are in the state of preparedness for a smooth change-over from - a war-weary existence to a mode of living where continued peace must be everybody’s objective,” he continued.

“We in New Zealand must realise the plight of those less fortunate than ourselves. The countries ravaged by a ruthless enemy and enemy countries themselves are now struggling to feed and clothe their peoples.

“We in New Zealand have played a noble and very full part in the winning of this peace with the services of our men and women, our primary production and our secondary industries.

“Some may say New Zealand has done more than her share, but when we realise that our country has never been damaged by war we must resolve to take off our coats and strive to do that little extra which will play no small part in alleviating the distress of countless millions who face hunger, cold and depression during the years when their countries are being economically stabilised.”

The Gisborne Herald ran a story in 1945 with a plea for Young Farmers Clubs to start again. Image / Papers Past

Appeal to Young Farmers

“To this end I appeal to the young farmers of the Gisborne and East Coast districts to give their wholehearted support, to the re-establishment of Young Farmers’ Clubs in their districts.

“Many of you have served overseas and in New Zealand and have realised the joy of friendships and contacts you have made.

“The success of the future farming community depends on you and it is by meeting together for discussion and dissemination of ideas that we can make progress and so stimulate production.

“Such meetings, practical field days, lectures, demonstrations, competitions and experimental work not only give each of you an opportunity to exchange your ideas with other young farmers, but also is fitting you for the day when you will be called upon to take part in the administration of your Farmers’ Union, county councils and primary production councils.

“In 1940 the Gisborne. Te Karaka. Matawai, Tologa Bay, Ruatoria and Gisborne High School clubs were in existence.

“Let us resolve now to double or treble that number; let us develop an inter-district competitive spirit and in doing so improve our farming methods and increase our production.”

In conclusion, Mr. Boot suggested that if members who were engaged in many theatres of war thought sufficiently of the movement to establish clubs overseas then surely those young farmers who were taking their place in the farming community must deem it a worthwhile project for which to work and strive.

- Source: Papers Past



