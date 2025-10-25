Advertisement
Pastures Past: 1930s docking advice for better lamb survival

Kem Ormond
Features writer·The Country·
7 mins to read

The NZ Herald reported on the do's and don'ts of docking lambs in 1932. Photo / Michael Craig

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day. In this week’s Pastures Past, she’s found newspaper stories from the 1930s on docking lambs.

Docking may not be the most loved job on the farm, but it’s always been a time when families and friends

