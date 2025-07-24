Mark Leslie, chief executive of Pāmu Farming. The state-owned farming enterprise is expected to flip back to profit in FY25. Photo / Kara Tait Photography

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Pāmu is forecasting a record profit for the last financial year, as high prices for dairy and red meat help offset adverse weather events this year, like drought and floods.

The state-owned farming enterprise, formerly Landcorp Farming, forecasted an after-tax profit of between $119 million and $122 million in the year ended June 2025.

The country’s largest pastoral farmer managed about 360,000ha from Northland to Southland, across 112 dairy, sheep and deer farms as well as in horticulture and forestry.

The forecasts marked a significant turnaround from last year’s balance sheet, when it posted a loss after tax of $26m.