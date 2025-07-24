Advertisement
Pāmu: NZ’s largest pastoral farmer forecasts record profit in major turnaround

By Monique Steele
RNZ
2 mins to read

Mark Leslie, chief executive of Pāmu Farming. The state-owned farming enterprise is expected to flip back to profit in FY25. Photo / Kara Tait Photography

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Pāmu is forecasting a record profit for the last financial year, as high prices for dairy and red meat help offset adverse weather events this year, like drought and floods.

The state-owned farming enterprise, formerly Landcorp Farming, forecasted an after-tax profit of between $119 million

